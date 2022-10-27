Suit Hits '2000 Mules' Creators For Defamation, Intimidation

By Tom Lotshaw (October 27, 2022, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A Georgia man has sued creators of the film "2000 Mules," alleging they knowingly used security footage of him legally dropping off ballots for himself and his family as proof that hired "mules" trafficked and deposited fraudulent ballots in a scheme to steal the 2020 election....

