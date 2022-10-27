Twitter Wired For NYSE Exit Friday As Musk Buyout Looms

By Jeff Montgomery (October 27, 2022, 10:57 AM EDT) -- Social media powerhouse Twitter Inc. will drop off the New York Stock Exchange before markets open Friday if Elon Musk makes good on his hotly contested, $44 billion deal to buy the company by a court-set deadline, market records show....

