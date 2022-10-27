Walgreens Says It'll Fight SF Estimate 40K Hooked On Opioids

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 27, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Walgreens will challenge a California federal judge's estimate that 40,000 San Franciscans suffered from opioid addiction, the retailer told the judge on Thursday ahead of a trial to determine what damages it owes for fueling the crisis, saying the number matters because the city wants it to pay billions for treatment....

