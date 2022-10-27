Meta Wants Snap Inc. Docs In FTC Monopoly Case

By Kelly Lienhard (October 27, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Facebook parent Meta Platforms urged a D.C. federal court to force instant photo-messaging app Snapchat to hand over documents related to its pricing, data, competitors and "Project Voldemort," which allegedly details anti-competitive conduct by Meta, in the Federal Trade Commission's ongoing monopolization case....

