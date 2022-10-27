IP Forecast: ITC To Hear Ericsson 5G Patent Fight With Apple

By Andrew Karpan (October 27, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A fight between Ericsson and Apple over 5G technology is set to kick off before a U.S. International Trade Commission judge next week, with the companies planning to duel over whether switchable connectivity patents are infringed by devices like iPhones and iPads....

