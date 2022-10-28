'Harvey's Gonna Like You': Dancer Tells Of Weinstein Assault

By Craig Clough (October 27, 2022, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A woman who appeared in the film "Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights" told a California jury on Thursday that the day she met Harvey Weinstein began somewhat ominously when a crew member told her, "Harvey's gonna like you," and ended in her sexual assault after being tricked into going to his hotel room....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS