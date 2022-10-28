Neurologist In NCAA Trial Links Ex-Linebacker's Death To CTE

By Gina Kim (October 28, 2022, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A California jury deciding whether the NCAA is liable for the death of a former college football player posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy heard testimony Friday from a neurologist who said playing football was a substantial contributing factor to the athlete's neurodegenerative condition and ultimate substance abuse-caused death in 2018....

