FTC Rips Meta's 'Belated' Dismissal Bid In Suit Over VR Deal

By Dorothy Atkins (October 28, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission fired back in California federal court Thursday at Meta Platforms Inc.'s bid to end the FTC's suit challenging its purchase of virtual reality app developer Within Unlimited, arguing its antitrust allegations are sufficient and the judge should reject Meta's "belated" attack on the pleadings....

