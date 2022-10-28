'Hindsight Is 20/20', Dancer Says Of Alleged Weinstein Assault

By Craig Clough (October 28, 2022, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A former professional dancer who claims Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in a hotel room testified Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court that she was "scared" and "hindsight is 20/20" after a lawyer for the former movie mogul asked why she didn't run away or do more to stop the alleged attack. ...

