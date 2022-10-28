Carter Ledyard Claims Ex-Client Owes $1M After Calif. IP Win

By Dorothy Atkins (October 28, 2022, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP hit the owner of Museum of Dream Space with a lawsuit in New York federal court Friday, accusing him of failing to pay more than $1 million in legal fees after the law firm helped him beat a Japanese art collective's copyright suit in California....

