Property Owner Wants Class Cert. In Lockheed Pollution Suit

By Daniel Wilson (October 31, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- An Orlando-area property owner has asked a Florida federal judge to certify a proposed class of similarly situated property owners who say they face diminished property values because of alleged widespread contamination from a Lockheed Martin manufacturing facility....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS