Atty's In-House Work For Housing Co. DQs Firm In Mold Suit

By Emily Johnson (November 1, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals has ruled that a Wakhisi-Douglas senior attorney's in-house experience with First Key Homes of Georgia LLC created a conflict of interest that disqualifies the firm from continuing to represent a man suing First Key over mold in a rented home....

