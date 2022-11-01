Atty's In-House Work For Housing Co. DQs Firm In Mold Suit

By Emily Johnson (November 1, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals has ruled that a Wakhisi-Douglas senior attorney's in-house experience with First Key Homes of Georgia LLC created a conflict of interest that disqualifies the firm from continuing to represent a man suing First Key over mold in a rented home....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS