Ex-Actress Testifies Weinstein Assaults Were 17 Years Apart

By Craig Clough (October 31, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A former actress told a California jury Monday that Harvey Weinstein raped her in a Toronto hotel during a film festival in 1991, then sexually assaulted her again in the same hotel during the same festival 17 years later when she tried to confront him about the first attack....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS