Real Estate Rumors: PA Hospitality, Brookfield, Jon Burton

By Andrew McIntyre (November 1, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Hall Structured Finance has loaned $37.4 million for a downtown Houston hotel project, Commercial Observer reported Monday. The loan to developer PA Hospitality is for a Tru by Hilton and Home2S Suites by Hilton project located at 1514 Leeland St., according to the report....

