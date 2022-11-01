Social Media MDL's Novel Target Is Algorithm

By Emily Field (November 1, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Parents of teenagers are testing a novel claim that the intangible algorithms used by Facebook and TikTok can be treated like products, saying the tech giants are liable for the way algorithms deliver content that causes mental health problems and even suicide among youths....

