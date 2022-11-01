'Rape Myths' Prof Tells Weinstein Jury Fighting Back Is Rare

By Craig Clough (November 1, 2022, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A forensic psychiatrist who testified Tuesday in the California criminal rape trial of Harvey Weinstein said most victims of a sexual assault know their attacker, do not fight back physically, and sometimes do not cut off contact with a perpetrator who is known to them. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS