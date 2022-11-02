Tribe Urges 8th Circ. Rehearing On Contract Work Tax

By Joyce Hanson (November 2, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe has asked the Eighth Circuit to rehear its decision that the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act and so-called "Indian trader" statutes don't preempt South Dakota from taxing work done by a non-tribal company at the reservation's Royal River Casino and Hotel....

