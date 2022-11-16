GOP Gains May Put Energy-Permitting Pact On The Table

By Keith Goldberg (November 16, 2022, 7:59 PM EST) -- The Biden administration faces new hurdles for its climate and energy policies with Republicans gaining control of the U.S. House of Representatives by a slim margin Wednesday as votes continued to be counted, but some Capitol Hill watchers spot an opening for a bipartisan breakthrough on legislation to speed up permitting for energy infrastructure....

