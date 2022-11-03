FTC Bias 'Not Pertinent' To Challenge Of Meta-Within Merger

By Bryan Koenig (November 3, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- When Meta goes to court against a Federal Trade Commission challenge of its planned purchase of virtual reality app company Within Unlimited, the Facebook successor will have to wait on assertions the FTC is biased against it until any appeal, according to a California federal judge's ruling Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS