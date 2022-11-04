Key Bankruptcy Reforms In Reach, Whoever Wins Congress

By Vince Sullivan (November 4, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The $1 trillion student loan debt crisis and disputes over third-party releases have converged into a rare bipartisan issue for lawmakers, and the next Congress will be well positioned to address these issues through bankruptcy reform legislation, regardless of how the election turns out, experts say....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS