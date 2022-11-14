Judge Kills Djibouti Discovery Request In $485M Award Suit

By Katie Buehler (November 14, 2022, 6:43 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday denied the Republic of Djibouti's request to investigate whether attorneys at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP had the authority to seek enforcement of a $485 million international arbitration award on behalf of investors in a terminated deepwater port venture, saying that question should have been explored during arbitration....

