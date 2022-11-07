LinkedIn Clinches Settlement In 401(k) Lawsuit

By Kellie Mejdrich (November 7, 2022, 5:14 PM EST) -- LinkedIn Corp. and a proposed class of ex-workers alleging mismanagement of their 401(k) plan told a California federal court they've struck a deal to end a federal lawsuit claiming the company lost retirees millions by offering a suite of high-cost and poorly performing mutual funds, court records show....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS