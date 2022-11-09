Attys Win $4.5M Fees In Mercedes Case, But Class Reps Wait

By Lynn LaRowe (November 9, 2022, 4:18 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has approved a settlement and $4.5 million in attorney fees and costs in a class action over allegedly faulty trim in certain Mercedes-Benz vehicles but held off on handing awards to class representatives because of a disputed Eleventh Circuit ruling banning the practice....

