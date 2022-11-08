Apple Settles Startup's AirPods Patent Suit On Eve Of Retrial

By Gina Kim (November 8, 2022, 2:39 PM EST) -- With jury selection set to begin Tuesday, Apple Inc. and Pinn Inc. told a California federal judge they had settled their contentious patent fight over allegations Apple stole the startup's hands-free technology with the 2016 launch of AirPods, preempting a retrial after jury misconduct caused an August mistrial....

