Don Jr., Giuliani Beat Trump Whistleblower's Retaliation Suit

By Dave Simpson (November 8, 2022, 10:59 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge dismissed retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman's retaliation suit against Donald Trump Jr. and Rudy Giuliani, ruling on Tuesday that while the allegations suggest he was the subject of their "meanspirited" and "misleading" attacks, "political hackery" does not violate the Ku Klux Klan Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS