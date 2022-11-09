Chinese Cinema Owner Says $457M Award Can't Be Enforced

By Joyce Hanson (November 9, 2022, 7:03 PM EST) -- A Chinese movie theater company owner has urged a New York federal judge to reconsider her award of approximately $457 million to three investors that say they were burned in a failed initial public offering, saying she wrongly found that he was properly notified about the arbitration....

