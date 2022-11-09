1st Circ. Wary Of Reviving Postmates, Grubhub Driver Suit

By Brian Dowling (November 9, 2022, 5:50 PM EST) -- A First Circuit panel on Wednesday was hesitant to accept arguments that Postmates and Grubhub delivery drivers are engaged in interstate commerce and exempted from arbitration simply because they pick up items that were delivered to a store from out of state and take them to their final customers....

