Amazon And Apple Illegally Curbed IPhone Resales, Suit Says

By Dave Simpson (November 9, 2022, 7:00 PM EST) -- Amazon eliminated nearly all third-party Apple resellers in its Marketplace after reaching a horizontal, anti-competitive agreement under which Apple provides it with devices at up to 10% discounts, a proposed class of iPhone and iPad buyers said in Washington federal court Wednesday....

