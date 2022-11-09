Woman Denies Aiding Weinstein Assault, Rejects 'Pimp' Label

By Craig Clough (November 9, 2022, 10:17 PM EST) -- A social media influencer and former dancer denied on the witness stand Wednesday that she helped Harvey Weinstein sexually assault a model by luring her into a bathroom and also denied acting as the former media mogul's "pimp" by helping him procure young women for sexual encounters. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS