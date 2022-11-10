BNSF Seeks New BIPA Trial Following $228M Verdict

By Celeste Bott (November 10, 2022, 5:56 PM EST) -- BNSF Railway told an Illinois federal judge that the "unprecedented" $228 million damages award it's been ordered to pay after a jury found it violated Illinois' biometric privacy law is unconstitutional and clearly unreasonable given the class members suffered no actual harm....

