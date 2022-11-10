Kirkland Clear To Represent 3M Unit In Ch. 11, For Now

By Rick Archer (November 10, 2022, 2:05 PM EST) -- An Indiana bankruptcy judge Thursday said Kirkland & Ellis LLP can represent 3M unit Aearo Technologies in its Chapter 11 and 3M in the litigation that sparked the bankruptcy, saying Aearo and 3M's interests aren't currently in conflict....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS