9th Circ. Grants En Banc Rehearing Of Alaska Land Swap

By Caleb Symons (November 14, 2022, 4:39 PM EST) -- The full Ninth Circuit will consider the legality of a Trump-era land exchange between the federal government and a Native Alaskan village, which is aimed at improving emergency response, after conservation groups and former President Jimmy Carter objected to a ruling that upheld the swap....

