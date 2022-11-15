Sanctions Bid Pushed In Google Play Antitrust Case

By Ali Sullivan (November 15, 2022, 8:34 PM EST) -- State attorneys general and others targeting Google's Play Store dominance have reupped their bid for sanctions in litigation against the tech giant, arguing that Google's reasoning for automatically deleting internal employee chats does not "remotely pass muster."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS