EBay Not Covered For Stalking Mass. Bloggers, Insurer Says

By Elizabeth Daley (November 14, 2022, 11:19 PM EST) -- EBay Inc.'s insurer asked a California federal court to find it isn't responsible for defending the online marketplace or its former executives in an underlying suit by a Massachusetts blogging couple who were stalked and threatened with funeral wreaths, fetal pigs and live insects by eBay employees....

