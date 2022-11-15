Calif. Gov.'s Wife Tells Jury Harvey Weinstein Raped Her

By Craig Clough (November 14, 2022, 10:21 PM EST) -- Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, sobbed on the witness stand on Monday as she told a Los Angeles jury that Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room after luring her there for a supposed meeting about her acting and producing career. ...

