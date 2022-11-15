Plaintiffs Ask Ga. Judge To Keep $1.7B Verdict Against Ford

By Kelcey Caulder (November 15, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- The children of a couple who were crushed and killed by their Ford Motor Co. pickup truck's roof after the truck rolled over on a rural road have asked a Georgia state court judge to deny the automaker's bid for a new trial following a $1.7 billion jury verdict, saying Ford's motion was without merit and filled with false statements....

