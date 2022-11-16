Real Estate Rumors: St. John, WSC, Quadlogic Controls

By Andrew McIntyre (November 16, 2022, 5:56 PM EST) -- Appliance service store Bray & Scarff has inked a deal to lease additional space in Laurel, Maryland, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The company is taking another 12,000 square feet at St. John Properties' 8610 Cherry Lane, where the firm already leases 72,000 square feet, according to the report....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS