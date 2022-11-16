Voyager Class Seeks Cert. In Crypto 'Ponzi Scheme' Suit

By Katryna Perera (November 16, 2022, 8:12 PM EST) -- A proposed class of Voyager Digital Holdings investors sought certification Tuesday in its suit accusing "Shark Tank" personality and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban of promoting what the plaintiffs describe as a Ponzi scheme by Voyager that allegedly conned consumers out of billions of dollars' worth of crypto....

