FTX Leader, Sports Stars Hit With Investor Suit Over Collapse

By Carolina Bolado (November 16, 2022, 3:14 PM EST) -- An investor in bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has launched a proposed class suit in Florida against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and a slew of celebrity "brand ambassadors" — including Tom Brady, Shaquille O'Neal and David Ortiz — for allegedly scheming to take advantage of consumers and costing them $11 billion....

