Google Wins Russian Botnet Hack Suit And Atty Sanctions

By Dave Simpson (November 16, 2022, 11:20 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge entered a default judgment for Google in its suit against two Russian nationals who allegedly created a botnet to infiltrate more than a million computers and steal users' account information, sanctioning the men and their attorney for their "scheme" to mislead the court and resist discovery....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS