Hearing Set For Sanctions Bid In Google Play Store Case

By Joyce Hanson (November 18, 2022, 4:59 PM EST) -- The California federal court overseeing antitrust litigation over Google's Play Store policies has called for an evidentiary hearing in January on a bid to sanction the tech giant for automatically deleting internal employee chats....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS