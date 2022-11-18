Florida's Seminole Gaming Appeal: Are 2 Minutes Enough?

By Caleb Symons (November 18, 2022, 8:24 PM EST) -- The federal government says Florida officials can have just two minutes of its time before the D.C. Circuit as they defend a controversial Seminole Tribe gaming compact, arguing that it needs the bulk of oral argument next month to present a range of complex legal claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS