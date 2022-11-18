Honeywell To Pay $1.3B To End Asbestos Exposure Claims

By Dave Simpson (November 18, 2022, 11:23 PM EST) -- Honeywell International Inc. has reached an agreement to pay more than $1.3 billion to end claims of asbestos exposure in the Chapter 11 case of its former subsidiary North American Refractories Co., the company said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday....

