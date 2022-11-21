Chrisleys Sentenced To Prison In $36M Bank Fraud Case

By Rosie Manins (November 21, 2022, 6:35 PM EST) -- Todd and Julie Chrisley of the reality television show "Chrisley Knows Best" were sentenced Monday evening by a federal judge in Atlanta to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively, and ordered to pay $17.2 million in restitution in relation to a $36 million bank fraud scheme and tax evasion....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS