Infinity Q Founder Pleads Out In $1B Valuation Fraud Case

By Stewart Bishop (November 21, 2022, 8:13 PM EST) -- The founder and former chief investment officer of Infinity Q Capital Management on Monday pled guilty to securities fraud, after being accused of inflating the hedge fund's assets by more than $1 billion and lying to regulators in a failed attempt at a coverup....

