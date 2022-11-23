5 Years In, Opioid Attys Talk Historic Saga's Progress & Future

By Jeff Overley (November 23, 2022, 8:53 PM EST) -- Sprawling opioid litigation has unearthed pharmaceutical industry failures, altered attitudes about addiction and secured billions of dollars that are raising hopes that a bleak drug crisis in U.S. communities will eventually yield to brighter days, plaintiffs counsel told Law360 in a conversation about the five-year legal saga's progress — and its uncertain path forward....

