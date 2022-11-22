Feds Urge High Court To Skip WhatsApp, Spyware Co. Fight

By Katie Buehler (November 22, 2022, 6:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should pass on reviewing whether American courts can hear WhatsApp's hacking claims against the Israeli security company behind the powerful "Pegasus" spyware because of the case's unusual circumstances, the U.S. solicitor general has told the court....

