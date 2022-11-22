John Deere Says Tractor Explosion Suit Filed Too Late

By Collin Krabbe (November 22, 2022, 3:02 PM EST) -- Farm equipment maker John Deere has told a Georgia federal court that a liability suit alleging that a hydraulic line in one of its tractors exploded, severing a man's right leg and intestines, was filed seven years too late under Georgia law....

