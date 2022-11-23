Subaru Can't Arbitrate Driver's Suit Over Safety Camera

By Gina Kim (November 23, 2022, 5:59 PM EST) -- Subaru of America Inc. lost its bid to compel arbitration in a proposed class action filed by a driver who said her vehicle's safety-feature camera unlawfully gathered her biometric data, after an Illinois federal judge ruled the arbitration provision the driver signed was with a non-party, Grand Subaru LLC. ...

