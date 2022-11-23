Real Estate Rumors: Fogo de Chão, Damaghi, Prologis

By Andrew McIntyre (November 23, 2022, 2:42 PM EST) -- Fogo de Chão has inked a deal to lease 12,000 square feet of space in Reston, Virginia, the Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The Brazilian steakhouse chain is taking space at 11915 Democracy Drive, which is owned by Boston Properties, according to the report....

